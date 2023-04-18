6,110 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 2.3 %

Comerica stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 718,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

