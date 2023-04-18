4,211 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Workday by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $195.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $226.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.85, a PEG ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

