3,216 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

HON stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

