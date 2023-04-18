2,965 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $2,904,000. California First Leasing Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $80,045,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ META traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.07. 5,379,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,315,723. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

