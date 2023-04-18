27,225 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,011. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

