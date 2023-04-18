25,019 Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Acquired by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACES. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,368,000.

NYSEARCA ACES traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 5,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

