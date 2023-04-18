20,959 Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF makes up about 1.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,429,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000.

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,900. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

