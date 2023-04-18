19,732 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after acquiring an additional 169,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

