195,964 Shares in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,964 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Mammoth Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TUSK opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

