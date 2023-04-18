180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $50,773,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after buying an additional 312,505 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 168,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

