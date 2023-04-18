180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,295,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

