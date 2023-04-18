180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.36. 405,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,854. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

