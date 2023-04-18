180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 786 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. 2,349,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,094,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

