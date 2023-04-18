180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 328,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $126.26. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.