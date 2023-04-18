1,573 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

NYSE ELV opened at $484.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.33.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

