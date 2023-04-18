149,588 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 5.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. 703,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,695. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

