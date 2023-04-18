13,578 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSBGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,923,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,057. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

