12,289 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.66.
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
