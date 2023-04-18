1,136 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $362.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $364.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.96.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

