1,099 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $188.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.67 and its 200 day moving average is $179.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $206.79.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

