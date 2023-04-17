Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of ZWS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 554,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,483,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,268,000 after buying an additional 3,580,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after buying an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,264,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,448,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

