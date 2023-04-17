Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $498.92 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $498.92 million and approximately $51.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,414,921,251 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

