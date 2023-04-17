ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. ZEON has a total market cap of $49.98 million and $14,268.78 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

