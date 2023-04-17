Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.40% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 434.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $636,000.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Stock Performance

ASHR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 1,980,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,577. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.47. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

