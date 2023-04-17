Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of XPER opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after buying an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,499,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 158,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $12,757,000. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

