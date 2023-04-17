XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $11.04. XPeng shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 7,180,796 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
