XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $11.04. XPeng shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 7,180,796 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.