WOW-token Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. WOW-token has a market cap of $284.79 million and $0.95 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004382 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000980 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028300 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02849398 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

