WNS’s (WNS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $97.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.63.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.45. 62,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of WNS by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,310,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 149,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

