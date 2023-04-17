WNS’s (WNS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $97.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.63.
WNS Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE WNS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.45. 62,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of WNS by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,310,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 149,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.