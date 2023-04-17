Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.82. 149,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,256. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

