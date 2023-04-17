Windsor Group LTD Has $525,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.24. 106,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,103. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.