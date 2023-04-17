Windsor Group LTD Has $270,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GSST traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. 30,035 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

