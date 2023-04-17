Windsor Group LTD Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $227.81. 107,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $251.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

