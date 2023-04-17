Windsor Group LTD Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,329. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

