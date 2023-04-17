Windsor Group LTD Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.78. 40,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

