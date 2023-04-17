Windsor Group LTD Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 375,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,738,000 after buying an additional 117,861 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,497,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,002 shares. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.84.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

