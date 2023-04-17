Windsor Group LTD Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 945,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,193. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

