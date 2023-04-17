Windsor Group LTD Acquires 25,818 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 118,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,966,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,300,000 after acquiring an additional 459,693 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. 217,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,498. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

