Windsor Group LTD Acquires 15,223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,909,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 74,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,369. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $99.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.