Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wilmar International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $30.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $33.84.
Wilmar International Company Profile
