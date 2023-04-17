Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $30.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

