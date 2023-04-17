Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. 2,883,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

