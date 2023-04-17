Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

