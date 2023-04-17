Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.90.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE WU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 3,438,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Union by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,164,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 459,786 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 22.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Western Union by 84.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

