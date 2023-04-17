Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 189.6% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. 3,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,206. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

