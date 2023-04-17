Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,269 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.
Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,402,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234,094. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
