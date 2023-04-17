Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $75.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 617,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.