Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $46.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 2,226,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.