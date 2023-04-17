Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $110.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

ASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.46. Ashland has a 12 month low of $91.66 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,680,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ashland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ashland by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,645,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

