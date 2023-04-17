Wells Fargo & Company Increases Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Price Target to $48.00

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 142,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,711. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

