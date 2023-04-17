Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $238.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.59.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.19. The company had a trading volume of 321,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,945. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.11 and its 200-day moving average is $267.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

