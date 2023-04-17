Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $366.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $366.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.08.

PH stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.31. 441,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

